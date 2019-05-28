Home Nation

ISIS terrorist movement: Lakshadweep admin reviews security, directs high vigil

Sri Lanka witnessed a deadly terror attack on Apr 21 when eight blasts rocked the island nation,claiming over 250 lives.

Published: 28th May 2019 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

The Taliban and Islamic State fighters have regularly clashed since the latter gained a foothold in eastern Afghanistan in 2015, as the two vie for supremacy in the wartorn country.

For representational purpose. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lakshadweep administration Tuesday held a multi-agency security review meeting following intelligence reports that a boat carrying 15 Islamic State (IS) terrorists had set off from Sri Lanka to the scenic islands.

Farooq Khan, the Administrator of the Union Territory, held a meeting at Kavaratti with senior officials of the local administration, Navy and Coast Guard, a Lakshadweep administration spokesperson said.

He said Naval officers briefed Khan that both the Navy and Coast Guard vessels are undertaking enhanced patrolling across all the islands of Lakshadweep.

"The surveillance by Naval maritime patrol aircraft is also in progress and all possible measures have been taken to prevent such intrusion in any of the islands in Lakshadweep," the spokesperson said, quoting the defence officials.

The Navy officer also informed the meeting that a boat from Tamil Nadu, named S S Rafai, with eight crew members and bearing false registration documents has been seized near Suheli island, he said.

READ| ISIS threat in Kerala coast: DGP calls high-powered meet

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shibesh Singh briefed the meeting that his personnel are maintaining high alert in the area and all the passenger jetties and fish landing jetties have been kept on strict surveillance.

Khan directed all the security forces including Navy, Coast Guard, CRPF, local police and intelligence units to exercise high alert.

The administrator also directed these agencies to give special attention to the uninhabited islands and take up frequent joint patrolling, he said.

Khan also directed the agencies that special security should be ensured at the Agatti island, the spokesperson said.

The intelligence about the suspected movement of the terrorists was first received on May 23 from Sri Lankan authorities and the Kerala police has also been on alert since then.

Sri Lanka witnessed a deadly terror attack on Apr 21 when eight blasts rocked the island nation,claiming over 250 lives. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISIS terrorist  Lakshadweep ISIS threat Kerala coast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp