Home Nation

Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre on plea to curb population

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi issued a notice to the Centre and listed the matter for September 3.

Published: 29th May 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Population Control, BJP

Petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyaya. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file a response on a plea seeking implementation of a proposal by the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution (NCRWC) on population control and a 'two-child norm' criterion for government jobs.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi issued a notice to the Centre and listed the matter for September 3.

The court was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking direction to the Centre to ascertain the feasibility of implementing the 24th recommendation of the NCRWC (Justice Venkatchaliah Commission) on population control.

ALSO READ | ‘Why do Ramdev’s ideas get undue attention?’

In his plea, Upadhyay said the right to clean air, drinking water, health, peaceful sleep, shelter, livelihood and education could not be secured for citizens without effective population control.

Stating that the government has not implemented the NCRWC proposals, the petitioner sought withdrawal of statutory rights like the right to vote, contest elections and own property.

Upadhyay requested the court to direct the government to spread awareness about population explosion and provide contraceptive pill, condoms and vaccines to economically weaker sections and below poverty line families.

He also sought direction to the Law Commission to prepare a comprehensive report on population explosion within three months.

ALSO READ | Third child should be devoid of rights, blanket ban on cow slaughter, liquor: Baba Ramdev

He said India accounted for only 2 per cent of agricultural land and 4 per cent drinking water but the population was 20 per cent of the world. If India was compared with China, then India's agricultural area was only one-third of that country while the rate of population growth three times that of China, he said.

"The population explosion is the root cause of most of our problems like shortage of water, forests, land, cloth, house, poverty, employment, hunger and malnutrition," the petitioner said.

He said population explosion also led to the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court NCRWC Two-Child Norm Population Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp