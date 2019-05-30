Home Nation

Modi 2.0: Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant to be part of new Cabinet

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Modi will be held today at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Published: 30th May 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

A file image of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant speaks in the 16th Lok Sabha. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Mumbai South, Arvind Sawant, will take oath as minister in Narendra Modi's Cabinet, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday.

"From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. It has been decided that one Lok Sabha MP from each NDA ally will become a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister," he said.

When asked to comment on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to not attend the ceremony, Raut said, "No matter if Mamata Banerjee has differences but she as Chief Minister should join the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister helps the state in difficult times, she should not forget it. You (WB) are not a country but a state. Prime Minister holds more power as stipulated in the Constitution."

Sawant retained his parliamentary seat by defeating Congress' Milind Deora by over one lakh votes. Shiv Sena has 18 Lok Sabha MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha.

