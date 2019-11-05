Home Nation

Bengal to implement revised UGC pay scale for teachers of government colleges: Mamata Banerjee

The implementation of the revised UGC pay scale  will incur a total expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore on the state exchequer and will be implemented in government, state-aided colleges and universities.

Published: 05th November 2019 03:32 PM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government will implement the revised UGC pay scale for teachers in institutes of higher learning from January 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday.

The implementation of the revised UGC pay scale, as recommended by the 7th Central Pay Commission, will incur a total expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore on the state exchequer, the chief minister said.

Banerjee said this while addressing a meeting of over 15,000 teachers of colleges and universities from the state.

ALSO READ: Will return to Kashmir if state government doesn't give jobs, say Bengal migrant workers

The revised pay scale will be implemented in government colleges, state-aided colleges and universities.

Meanwhile, the teachers will also get three per cent increment on their respective salaries for four years - from 2016-19, she said.

"We need to mobilise the amount. But we don't take back our promises," the chief minister said amid an applause from the crowd.

Urging the teachers to accept it wholeheartedly, Banerjee said, "Very few states have implemented the revised UGC pay scale. But we have done it."

She said, the state had to repay a debt of Rs 50,000 to the Centre, but was not found wanting when it came to paying back the 'architects of our nation - our teachers, despite our limited resources."

ALSO READ: Mamata government takes cue from Centre, hires 10 corporate professionals in lateral entry

"We can't stop any project from Kanyashree to Sabujsathi. We have to continue with Sarva Siksha Abhiyan. We cannot act like the Centre, by making tall promises before elections and then forgetting to implement the same.

"Despite the Centre and the state having different salary structure, we pledge to give you (teachers and government employees) whatever we can. Have faith on us," she said.

The CM said, to ensure job security of part-time teachers and guest teachers in different colleges, the government has designated all these categories as state-aided college teachers and they will work till 60 years, like regular teachers in colleges.

Banerjee asked the college teachers to ensure that events involving students do take place regularly.

"We will ensure that you can work peacefully. I also urge the students to respect your teachers. I am telling the teachers, the government is on your side. We also expect the teachers and students to maintain cordial ties," she said.

Mentioning that West Bengal is a talent pool as it has given so many Nobel laureates to the country, the chief minister said, "The talent of Bengal is the envy of the entire world."

Education minister Partha Chatterjee and senior government officials were present at the meeting.

TAGS
bengal government colleges Mamata Banerjee UGC pay scale UGC pay scale Bengal colleges
