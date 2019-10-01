Bihar rains: Death toll reaches 43, Kaimur records highest deaths

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Though rainfalls have somewhat remained disciplined from Monday evening to Tuesday morning, the death toll touched 43 with three more deaths reported from other parts of state.

Seven deaths from Kaimur, six each from Gaya and Bhagalpur and four from Nalanda, besides other 9 affected districts have been reported.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to chief minister Nitish Kumar over the catastrophe and took stock of the emergent situation on Monday night.

An official said that the PM assured the CM of all helps to check the flood-related miseries.

Later, the PM in a tweet said that all agencies of administration have been working with full strength to assist the affected people.

The choppers of IAF, pressed into relief and rescue operations over Patna, dropped more than 40,000 packets and has taken four to five sorties since Monday.

Chief secretary Deepak Kumar and Principal secretary of disaster management department Prataya Amrit along with entire state bureaucracy and police administration are on their toes to tackle the menace that emerged due to rainfalls of over 350 ml.

"We are taking all-out efforts to tide over the problem and will overcome it soon", said Prataya Amrit.

Official sources added that 14 districts have so far been badly affected with heavy to very heavy rainfalls in addition to Patna, wherein 20 colonies are submerged, Rajendranagar and Kankerbagh being the worst rain hit.

Meanwhile, breaches have been reported from different places including one in Jahanabad's Daraundha river.

On Tuesday, disaster management department claimed to have made arrangements to provide 2 lakh drinking water across the waterlogged areas.

The number of community kitchens has also been increased from 219 to 226.