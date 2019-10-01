Home Nation

Bihar rains: Death toll reaches 43, Kaimur records highest deaths

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to chief minister Nitish Kumar over the catastrophe and took stock of the emergent situation on Monday night.

Published: 01st October 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Residents row a makeshift boat to cross a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

Residents row a makeshift boat to cross a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Though rainfalls have somewhat remained disciplined from Monday evening to Tuesday morning, the death toll touched 43 with three more deaths reported from other parts of state.

Seven deaths from Kaimur, six each from Gaya and Bhagalpur and four from Nalanda, besides other 9 affected districts have been reported.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to chief minister Nitish Kumar over the catastrophe and took stock of the emergent situation on Monday night.

An official said that the PM assured the CM of all helps to check the flood-related miseries.

ALSO READ: Toll in rain-related incidents mounts to 148 in India, several areas inundated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

Later, the PM in a tweet said that all agencies of administration have been working with full strength to assist the affected people.

The choppers of IAF, pressed into relief and rescue operations over Patna, dropped more than 40,000 packets and has taken four to five sorties since Monday.

Chief secretary Deepak Kumar and Principal secretary of disaster management department Prataya Amrit along with entire state bureaucracy and police administration are on their toes to tackle the menace that emerged due to rainfalls of over 350 ml.

ALSO READ: Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, his family rescued from his residence in rain-hit Patna

"We are taking all-out efforts to tide over the problem and will overcome it soon", said Prataya Amrit.

Official sources added that 14 districts have so far been badly affected with heavy to very heavy rainfalls in addition to Patna, wherein 20 colonies are submerged, Rajendranagar and Kankerbagh being the worst rain hit.

Meanwhile, breaches have been reported from different places including one in Jahanabad's Daraundha river.

ALSO READ | Bihar rains: NDRF rescues over 4,000 people from floodwaters in Patna

On Tuesday, disaster management department claimed to have made arrangements to provide 2 lakh drinking water across the waterlogged areas.

The number of community kitchens has also been increased from 219 to 226.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar rains Bihar floods Bihar Flood Death Toll Kaimur Kaimur death toll
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp