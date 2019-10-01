Home Nation

Bihar rains: NDRF rescues over 4,000 people from floodwaters in Patna

Residents ride a municipality earth-mover through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rain in Patna Monday Sept. 30 2019. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 4,000 people, including women and children, were rescued from the flood-affected areas of Bihar's capital city of Patna on Monday, the NDRF said.

The force said it has deployed five teams, with about 45 personnel in each, to conduct rescue and relief works in the city.

"More than 4,000 affected people have been evacuated from Patna on Monday that includes women, patients, children and elderly. They have been shifted to safer places by the force," an NDRF spokesperson said.

He said normal life has been disrupted in the capital city and adjoining areas like Rajendra Nagar, Kankar Bagh, Patrakar Nagar, Hanuman Nagar and Malahi Pakri, among others.

"In most of the places, people are stuck in their houses due to waterlogging. Patna is among the worst affected with flood-like situation in the city and its suburban areas," the spokesperson said.

Patna is facing severe waterlogging after it received heavy rains over the last three days.

Talking about other parts of the state, he said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a total of 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar for flood relief work.

Two teams are deployed at Bhagalpur while one team each has been tasked to tackle floods in Buxar, Munger, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Kishanganj, Katihar, Khagaria, Madhubani, Supaul, Vaishali, Araria and Darbhanga, the spokesperson said.

So far, 8,603 flood-affected people, including 20 pregnant women, have been rescued by the force during this monsoon season from the state, he said.

In addition, these teams also provided medical assistance to 5,806 people in Bihar till now, he added.

