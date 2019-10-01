Home Nation

Chinmayanand used to tear woman's clothes when she resisted: Counsel

According to the woman's complaint, she was repeatedly raped inside a room in Chinmayanand's ashram. The videos of the massage sessions were also shot in this room.

Published: 01st October 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Chinmayanand

Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

SHAHJAHANPUR: Chinmayanand used to tear the clothes of the law student whenever she resisted his sexual advances, the district government counsel, Anuj Singh said.

Singh added that this is why they slapped IPC Section 354D (follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman) on Chinmayanand.

During the hearing of Chinmayanand's bail plea on Monday, the SIT also submitted that there were four persons, including the security guard of the BJP leader's ashram who confirmed that the law student used to often visit 'Divya Dhaam'.

ALSO READ: Swami Chinmayanand discharged from Lucknow hospital

According to the woman's complaint, she was repeatedly raped inside a room in Chinmayanand's ashram. The videos of the massage sessions were also shot in this room.

"In her complaint given to SIT via the Delhi Police and statement recorded under 161 and 164 CrPC, the complainant said many times that she was repeatedly raped by Chinmayanand. He used to tear her clothes whenever she refused to submit. There were several circumstantial evidence to support the allegations of the complainant, who was a student of the college and a faculty in the college's computer lab but she was asked to come to Divya Dhaam, which is not an educational facility," said Singh.

ALSO READ: Bail petitions of both Chinmayanand, rape victim rejected

Singh further said, "We also objected to the bail application of the complainant, who is an accused in the extortion case. In both cases, there was electronic evidence against both the parties which were verified by the forensic lab."

Meanwhile, an official in the SIT said that the probe was impartial and every person, against whom direct evidence was found, was made guilty.

This is the reason that SIT slapped IPC Section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) which has maximum imprisonment of two years instead of 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) which was there in original FIR in the extortion case.

The accused attempted to extort money without giving a life threat. The investigation in both the cases is ongoing and further action is likely as there could be more persons involved in both the crimes.

It is noteworthy that the SIT has been accused by opposition parties of working at the behest of the ruling BJP to shield the main accused, Chinmayanand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinmayanand Chinmayanand rape case
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp