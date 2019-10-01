Home Nation

Unnao gangrape case: CBI tells court it will file charge sheet by October 10

The apex court had on September 25 granted two more weeks to the CBI to complete its probe in the case.

Published: 01st October 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Monday told a Delhi court it would file by October 10 the charge sheet against three persons who allegedly gangraped the Unnao survivor in 2017 when she was a minor, said a lawyer The case is different from the one in which expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is facing trial for allegedly sexually assaulting the woman in 2017.

During in-camera proceedings, the probe agency told District Judge Dharmesh Sharma that the charge sheet was likely to be filed within the time allowed by the Supreme Court, the lawyer privy to the proceedings said.

The apex court had on September 25 granted two more weeks to the CBI to complete its probe in the case.

The court has put up the matter for further proceedings on October 10.

The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar and three others -- Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brajesh Singh Yadav-- in two different incidents in 2017, when she was a minor.

The court had earlier asked the agency to file a charge sheet at the earliest possible as per the directions of the top court.

The counsel for the accused, Sunil Pratap Singh, had earlier claimed that it was becoming a never-ending process as more than 16 months have lapsed since the case was handed over to the CBI.

ALSO READ | Unnao rape survivor struggles to find house in Delhi, owners stonewall kin

He had said the CBI was delaying the investigation, seeking more time from the court to complete its probe whenever the matter came up for hearing.

Advocate Vijay Pratap Singh, appearing for one of the accused, had said that the gangrape case was handed over to the CBI along with the other three related cases, transferred to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh on the top court's directions, at the same time in 2018.

"While charge sheet was filed in the other three cases by June 2018, the gangrape case was still pending investigation despite the Allahabad High Court's 2018 directions to complete it within two months," he had told the court.

The court had earlier framed charges against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the rape case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Unnao Rape Case Kuldeep Singh Sengar
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp