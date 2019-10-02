Home Nation

Bihar rains: CM Nitish Kumar reviews flooded areas of Patna

Patna National Disaster Response Force NDRF workers rescue people from flood-affected Bahadurpur area after heavy rains in Patna Tuesday Oct. 01 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
PATNA: After conducting a high-level review meeting with officials on flood situation in Patna and other parts of state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar went across the flooded areas of the city on Tuesday night.

Wading through knee-deep rainwater, Kumar was accompanied by a bunch of his officials, first went across the Saidpur, Rajendra nagar and many other low lying areas, which have submerged in water due to incessant rainfall.

Interacting with scores of stranded residents, he assured them to not get tensed, as the government was undertaking all-out efforts to overcome waterlogging.

"There is no dearth of relief materials. No need to get worried more as we are with you all," he said and took stock of the situation while interacting with the affected people.

Sushmita Devi, stranded in her home after CM visited her area said: "Let others say what they are politically habituated to say against Nitish Kumar but he is the first CM, who has at least visited us wading through knee-deep water".

Kumar also inspected the relief materials packing stores and personally took details and tested their quality, including those of vegetables like potatoes.

He held officials directly responsible for proper distribution of relief amongst the affected people.

"I don't want to hear any excuse. Each and every family stranded in waterlogged houses must get relief and water without fail", he said.

When media asked him about the works done in last 14 years to develop drainage system in Patna, Kumar retorted that flood has always been everywhere.

"Have you not seen a flood-like situation in Mumbai and America? It's nature's fury and we are working to overcome it and will overcome", he said.

He also made an unsolicited suggestion to media also to showcase positive steps being undertaken by the administration in Patna and wherever else such problems have emerged.

Officials said that four mega water pumps are on way to reach Patna from Chhatisgarh to be used to pump out water towards Punpun sides.

The Patna administration has roped in more than 130 boats besides 200 personnel to dewater the city from low lying areas.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Giriraj Singh attributed the waterlogging and flood-like situation in Patna to failure of officials.

"Officials bluff the government on the situation and it is all due to their failure", Giriraj Singh said.

The state government has announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the families of each of those died due to the floods.

By Wednesday morning, death toll remained constant at 43.

Apart from Patna, 718 villages are facing flood fury and over 16 lakh people have been affected, 17 relief camps are being run besides 226 community kitchens.

