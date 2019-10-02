Home Nation

BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav falls into flood-water after boat capsizes, rescued by locals in rain-hit Patna

Published: 02nd October 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Kripal Yadav

BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav. (File | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday fell into the flood-water after the makeshift boat he was travelling in capsized in Masaurhi area of the district here during his visit to the flood-affected areas.

The incident took place when Yadav was in Ramnibigha village to take stock of the situation. He was rescued by the locals.

The flood in the state capital has troubled several other leaders as well.

ALSO READ | Quizzed over Patna flooding, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses temper

On Tuesday, water entered into the residence of state Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Patna.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and his family were on Monday also bailed out by National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) as they were stranded after flood-water burst into their house.

Five NDRF teams are deployed in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh areas of Patna to assist people facing difficulties while Indian Air Force helicopters are dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas of the state.

ALSO READ | Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi, his family rescued from his residence in rain-hit Patna

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, 40 people have died in the state due to floods so far.

