Home Nation

Delhi court records statement of judicial magistrate in Unnao rape case

The magistrate and another witness deposed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during the in-camera proceedings here, the lawyer privy to the matter said.

Published: 02nd October 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape Victim at India Gate in New Delhi.

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape survivor at India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court recorded the statement of judicial magistrate of Unnao and another person in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor girl by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on June 4, 2017, a lawyer said Tuesday.

The magistrate and another witness deposed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during the in-camera proceedings here, the lawyer privy to the matter said.

The magistrate had recorded the statement of the rape survivor's mother in the case.

He had also recorded her statement in a separate incident of alleged gang rape of the survivor, which took place a week later, on June 11, the lawyer said.

The magistrate's testimony was recorded as he needed to be confronted with certain evidence that has emerged from the June 4, 2017 case, he said.

He had also recorded the statement of the rape survivor's aunt.

ALSO READ | Unnao gangrape case: CBI tells court it will file charge sheet by October 10

The girl had revealed the rape case for the first time to her aunt when she had visited her in Delhi, counsel for the rape survivor and her family, Dharmendra Mishra said.

The aunt died in an accident on July 28 this year in which the survivor and her lawyer were severely injured when their car was hit by a truck.

The court had framed charges in the rape case against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the girl to the MLA's residence on the pretext of getting her a job.

In the gang rape case, while FIR was lodged by the Uttar Pradesh police, the CBI is yet to file the charge sheet.

The FIR named Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Singh Yadav and Shubham Singh as the accused.

Shubham Singh is the son of Shashi Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao rape case Kuldeep Singh Sengar BJP
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp