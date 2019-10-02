Delhi court records statement of judicial magistrate in Unnao rape case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court recorded the statement of judicial magistrate of Unnao and another person in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor girl by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on June 4, 2017, a lawyer said Tuesday.

The magistrate and another witness deposed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during the in-camera proceedings here, the lawyer privy to the matter said.

The magistrate had recorded the statement of the rape survivor's mother in the case.

He had also recorded her statement in a separate incident of alleged gang rape of the survivor, which took place a week later, on June 11, the lawyer said.

The magistrate's testimony was recorded as he needed to be confronted with certain evidence that has emerged from the June 4, 2017 case, he said.

He had also recorded the statement of the rape survivor's aunt.

ALSO READ | Unnao gangrape case: CBI tells court it will file charge sheet by October 10

The girl had revealed the rape case for the first time to her aunt when she had visited her in Delhi, counsel for the rape survivor and her family, Dharmendra Mishra said.

The aunt died in an accident on July 28 this year in which the survivor and her lawyer were severely injured when their car was hit by a truck.

The court had framed charges in the rape case against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the girl to the MLA's residence on the pretext of getting her a job.

In the gang rape case, while FIR was lodged by the Uttar Pradesh police, the CBI is yet to file the charge sheet.

The FIR named Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Singh Yadav and Shubham Singh as the accused.

Shubham Singh is the son of Shashi Singh.