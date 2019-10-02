Home Nation

First pursue path of truth shown by Bapu, then talk about him, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi along with party workers was on a padayatra from Shaheed Smarak to the GPO Park, where she will also pay homage to Mahatama Gandhi.

Published: 02nd October 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at BJP saying the party should first pursue the path of truth shown by Mahatma Gandhi and then talk about him.

"To walk on the path of truth was Gandhi ji's message. The BJP must first pursue the path of truth and then should talk to others about walking on the same path," she said while leading the Padyatra in Lucknow today organised by the Congress party on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The statement from the Congress General Secretary came when asked to comment on a special 36-hour long Uttar Pradesh Assembly session.

The Gandhi scion also assured that the Congress workers will fight for the jailed Shahjahanpur law student who levelled rape allegations against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand and make efforts to provide her justice. "We will protest to ensure justice to the victim. The voice of the victim is being suppressed when they fight for themselves," he said.

The Gandhi scion along with party workers was on a padayatra from Shaheed Smarak to the GPO Park, where she will also pay homage to Mahatama Gandhi.

In the afternoon, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will head towards Congress party office where she will hold discussions with the volunteers about the party and development.

The Congress general secretary has repeatedly targeted BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over law and order issues.

Yesterday, she slammed the administration for preventing Congress workers from taking out a protest march in the support of the law student. "Criminals in UP have the protection of the government so they can intimidate the rape victim," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The UP BJP government wants to suppress the voice seeking justice for the daughter of Shahjahanpur. The padayatra is being stopped. Our workers and leaders are being arrested. What is there to be afraid of?" the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East said.

The law student was on Wednesday arrested on charges of extortion and has been sent to 14 days judicial custody. Just hours later, her bail plea was also rejected by the judicature.

The accused Chinmayanand has also been sent to judicial custody after his arrest. He has been booked under section 376C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a charge with lesser punishment than rape.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Priyanka Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp