Home Nation

The shop where Gandhi got his glasses repaired, and the letter that got lost

Sonu Baijal's 130-year-old shop had the Mahatma coming there to get his glasses repaired.

Published: 02nd October 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Claiming a tiny slice of Gandhi history, an optician running a 130-year-old shop says the Mahatma once came to get his glasses repaired there and even wrote a letter of appreciation to his great grandfather.

To Sonu Baijal's great regret, the letter itself got lost during the shop's renovation. But the family's Gandhi connect remains strong, he said with pride.

ALSO READ| Rajasthan government bans pan masala on Gandhi Jayanti

According to Baijal, the glasses came for repair to the shop during one of Gandhi's visits to the City of Nawabs. "One of the damaged lenses was replaced and some minor repairs were made. A pair of glasses took 10-12 days to be made, as in those days the power of the lenses were imparted manually," he said.

Baijal said Gandhi wrote a letter to his great grandfather appreciating the repair work, but that treasured possession got lost during renovation of the shop. Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi told PTI there is no reason to disbelieve the claim. "I feel that this piece of information will be cherished by people," he said.

Baijal said a unique feature of Mahatma Gandhi's iconic round spectacles was that the frame could be worn from both sides. "The hinges of the spectacles were so flexible that it was virtually a reversible pair, and the frame could be worn from either side," he said, adding that the family has conserved a pair of similar glasses from that era.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Gandhi leads silent 'padyatra' on Gandhi Jayanti in UP

Baijal plans to set up a history corner in the shop being run by his family for five generations. He said that the shop will include pre-Independence era glasses, cash memos, letters from customers and the like. Lucknow is the place where Mahatma Gandhi met Jawaharlal Nehru in 1916 for the first time.

He was in the city to attend the Congress session from December 26-30 that year. "The 1916 session witnessed two of Congress stalwarts -- Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru -- meeting for the first time, which perhaps changes the course of Indian politics and history," former Lucknow mayor Dauji said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BN Baijal Opticians Baijal glasses Mahatma Gandhi glasses repair Mahatma Gandhi Lucknow Gandhi Jayanti Gandhi at 150 Gandhi Birth anniversary
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp