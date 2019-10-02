Those who indulge in politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma: Sonia attacks Modi govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a two-pronged attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said Mahatma Gandhi and India are synonymous of each other, however, a few are working to make RSS, a symbol of the country.

“There are people who want RSS to be synonymous with India in place of (Mahatma) Gandhiji. Those doing politics of falsehood will not understand his philosophy of non-violence. They do everything for power. Mahatma’s soul must be in pain after seeing what has been happening in the country for last four-five years,” said Sonia.

The Congress chief was addressing a gathering of party workers and leaders at the Rajghat on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Sharpening her attack on the BJP further, she said those who want to have absolute power, even in a democracy, would never understand Mahatma’s principles of non-violence, selfless service and self-governance.

“Those who desire to project themselves as supreme will not know the value of Mahatma’s selfless service. I want to tell those people, who consider themselves as the creator of the fate of this country that Gandhi was not a symbol of hatred but affection. He represents communal harmony, not tension,” Sonia said. The Congress leader further said it was her party that had followed the path of Mahatma and has provided jobs, education and facilities to farmers.

