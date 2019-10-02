Home Nation

Those who indulge in politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma: Sonia attacks Modi govt

The Congress chief also told party workers and leaders at Rajghat that the Mahatma's soul would be pained by what has been happening in India in the last few years.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birth Anniversary at Parliament house in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav / EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a two-pronged attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said Mahatma Gandhi and India are synonymous of each other, however, a few are working to make RSS, a symbol of the country.

“There are people who want RSS to be synonymous with India in place of (Mahatma) Gandhiji. Those doing politics of falsehood will not understand his philosophy of non-violence. They do everything for power. Mahatma’s soul must be in pain after seeing what has been happening in the country for last four-five years,” said Sonia. 

The Congress chief was addressing a gathering of party workers and leaders at the Rajghat on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Sharpening her attack on the BJP further, she said those who want to have absolute power, even in a democracy, would never understand Mahatma’s principles of non-violence, selfless service and self-governance.

“Those who desire to project themselves as supreme will not know the value of Mahatma’s selfless service. I want to tell those people, who consider themselves as the creator of the fate of this country that Gandhi was not a symbol of hatred but affection. He represents communal harmony, not tension,” Sonia said.  The Congress leader further said it was her party that had followed the path of Mahatma and has provided jobs, education and facilities to farmers.

