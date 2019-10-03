Home Nation

Dynastic politics figure in Congress' first list for Haryana assembly elections 

In the list released by the grand old party, both sons of former late chief minister Bhajan Lal have been given tickets.

Published: 03rd October 2019 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Congress flag used for representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Opposition in Haryana hasn't seemed to have learnt its lessons. Despite their poor performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, many political families have made it to the first list of 84 candidates released by Congress on Wednesday night. Aimed at keeping the power within their family, the list has a fair share of kin of stalwart leaders of the state.

In the list released by the grand old party, both sons of former late chief minister Bhajan Lal have been given tickets. Sitting MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi has been re-nominated from Adampur and his elder brother and former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan, who was away from politics temporarily, has been fielded from Panchkula.

READ | Haryana Congress leaders' infighting reaches Sonia Gandhi's door

Mohan had suddenly disappeared in 2008 as he gave up his political career, family and religion for love when he was the Deputy CM in Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress Government and had then resurfaced as Chand Mohammad after embracing Islam and marrying former assistant advocate general, Anuradha Bali, who had changed her name to Fiza Mohammad. 

Hansi MLA Renuka Bishnoi, Kuldeep's wife and the only sitting MLA Congress has not fielded, is also dropped from the list as she does not want to contest this time.

Son and daughter-in-law of late CM Bansi Lal are in the fray as well. Former Congress and sitting MLA Legislature Party leader Kiran Choudhry has been given ticket from Tosham assembly segment and this is her fifth assembly election. Kiran had has differences with former CM Hooda and was recently shunted out from the post of CLP leader. Former BCCI chief and Bansi Lal's son Ranbir Mahendra has been given ticket from Badhra. He was defeated by 29-year-old Sukhvinder Singh of BJP in the last
assembly elections.

Former president of the Haryana Youth Congress, Chiranjeev Rao who is son of former state cabinet minister and powerful state party leader Capt Ajay Yadav has been fielded from Rewari. He is replacing his father who has been a six-time MLA from Rewari and he had recently announced that he will not contest the assembly elections this time. Chiranjeev is son-in-law of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Thus former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav would be present when he files his nominations. 

READ | BJP releases final list for Haryana polls; Gurgaon legislator among 4 sitting MLAs denied ticket

Rao had earlier contested the Lok Sabha elections from Gurugram and lost to Union Minister Rao Inderjit.

Meanwhile, Mandeep Chatha, son of late state minister HS Chatha is the party candidate from Pehowa and Varun Chaudhry son of former state congress president Phool Chand Mullana is contesting from Mullana.

Playing safe, the party has given tickets to 16 of the 17 sitting MLAs in the state. The list also includes turncoats which have switched their loyalties and joined the Congress recently. These include former INLD state chief Ashok Arora from Thanesar, former INLD MLA Pradeep Choudhry from Kalka, Jai Prakash an Independent MLA, from Kalayat and Shamsuddin from Sohna.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Congress Haryana polls Haryana Assembly polls Dynastic politics family politics
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp