Home Nation

Will not be afraid of taking decisions for fear of attracting corruption complaints: Rajnath Singh

The defence minister also said his ministry had taken many steps to boost MSMEs in the defence sector and liberalised industrial licensing.

Published: 04th October 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Visits a stall during 22nd India International Security Expo 2019 Defence and Homeland Security at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan on Friday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Visits a stall during 22nd India International Security Expo 2019 Defence and Homeland Security at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan on Friday (Express Photo by Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Inviting the private sector for active participation in the defence industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said he will not be afraid of taking decisions for fear of attracting complaints of corruption.

Singh also said the Centre is committed in exploiting the entrepreneurship spirit of private defence sector and ready to interact and resolve their problems in the plans to take the Indian defence industry to the size of USD 26 billion by 2025.

Stating that his doors are always open, he urged the private companies to come forward as he would like to give all help wherever possible. Singh is scheduled to travel to Paris on October 7 on a three-day visit, primarily to receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The next day, Singh will fly a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet from a French airbase in Paris to gain first-hand experience of the aircraft.

ALSO READ| Rajnath Singh to fly sortie on Rafale in France

Speaking at the India International Security Expo, which was organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singh said India cannot remain dependent on imported weapons for long since it did not align with the country's plans to become a superpower.

The minister said that when he became the defence minister people told him he should be careful on whom to meet and who to allow entry, as there could be scope for inviting complaints of corruption. "They said that there are many business-related proposals, and there are matters related to imports and exports, and the minister should be careful of all this otherwise someone will raise a finger ('Nahi to ungli uth jayegi').

"A minister who is afraid of corruption charges, should refrain (from taking decisions), Rajnath Singh is not worried about all this. People and big industry organisations in this country know who is what ('kaun kya hai'). I am not worried at all. Come. My doors are open. Whatever help I can give, the defence ministry will give. This is an assurance I would like to give you," he said.

ALSO READ| 'Lack of financial wisdom': Rajnath Singh says Pak PM even struggles for an airplane

Defence procurement has often been dogged by allegations of corruption. Singh also said his ministry had taken many steps to boost Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) in the defence sector and liberalised industrial licensing. "I would like to tell you that in order to reach our aim, we have to walk a long road. However, it is my absolute belief that by 2025, we would take the Indian defence industry to the size of USD 26 billion," he added.

The minister said that he would like to assure that this government is totally open when it comes to receiving new ideas. "We are completely committed to exploit the the entrepreneurship spirit and energy of private sector. The government is ready to have an open discussion with you as a friend, philosopher and guide. If you have any problems, we are ready to resolve them," he added.

There is no other effective interface between industry and the government than such events and expos, the minister noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India International Security Expo Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh corruption Defence industry private investment
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp