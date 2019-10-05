Home Nation

Gorkha body appeals for 20 per cent bonus to Darjeeling tea workers

Trade unions in the region are demanding a higher bonus payout at 20 per cent against 12 per cent which has been offered by the management.

Published: 05th October 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

tea, tea workers

For representational purposes

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (BGP) and its youth organisation, the Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangha (BhaGoYuP), on Saturday jointly appealed to the tea garden owners in West Bengal's Darjeeling Hills to release 20 per cent bonus to two lakh tea garden workers in the region.

Workers of all the 87 tea garden estates in Darjeeling observed a 12-hour strike on Friday demanding higher bonus payout. This was the first shutdown of the Darjeeling Hills since the 104-day-long strike in 2017.

Trade unions in the region are demanding a higher bonus payout at 20 per cent against 12 per cent which has been offered by the management.

ALSO READ| Refusal of bonus ahead of Durga puja pushes Darjeeling tea workers to go on mass leave on October 5

Expressing solidarity with the agitating workers, the BGP and the BhaGoYuP said in a statement, "We stand by the tea fraternity of our Gorkha community and all the workers. It won't be a happy 'Dassain' (a festival beginning Saturday) without our sisters, mothers and brothers in the tea gardens being paid full bonus as agreed upon."

Asserting that tourism, timber and tea are the strengths of Darjeeling's economy, the organisations urged the management to take care of the basic needs of the workers. Darjeeling Indian Tea Association (DITA) secretary Mohan Chettri had said the issue will be discussed during a meeting between the unions and the management of tea estates on October 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangha Darjeeling Indian Tea Association Darjeeling Hills Darjeeling tea workers Tea workers bonus
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp