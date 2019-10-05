Thousands storm court after hospital technician sexually assaults minor in Manipur

Home Nation

During the scuffle at the police station, the accused was whisked to the Session Court in an armoured jeep by the Lamphel Police Officers.

Published: 05th October 2019

By ANI

IMPHAL: Thousands of women, JAC members and family member of the victim on Friday stormed Lamphel police station here demanding capital punishment for the RIMS casualty ward laboratory technician, who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl.

After the agitators realized what had happened, they stormed the Session Court, where a large police team of Imphal West stopped them from entering the premises at Cheirap Court Complex.

After being produced before the court, the accused was taken away in the vehicle under tight security.

Irate with the police conduct, the protestors and JAC members rushed and stormed Regional Institute of Science, and were stopped by the police.

A few representatives of JAC were taken meet with the Director of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences.

According to the Imocha Singh, a JAC Member, the minor was taken to RIMS at around 2.30 am on Thursday as she was suffering from fever and dysentery. After examining the girl, doctors ordered some laboratory tests including ECG.

The accused took the girl inside a room where he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

"As her mother saw no other staff inside the room, she tried to enter the room but the laboratory technician stopped her saying that she will be alright," Singh said.

Singh said that the girl later told her mother everything the technician did to her.

"Immediately, the whole incident was informed to the police picket opened near RIMS casualty ward," Singh said.

After the complaint, a case was registered in the matter and the laboratory technician was arrested by the police. The medical examination has also been conducted at RIMS Forensic Science Department. 

