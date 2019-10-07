Home Nation

All will respect SC decision on Ayodhya issue, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath made the remark days after he asked people to draw inspiration from Lord Rama and said a very good news awaits all.

Published: 07th October 2019 07:27 PM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said "all will respect" the Supreme Court's decision on the title suit over the 2.77 acre of disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land, being heard daily by the court.

"The court has been continuously holding hearings on the issue and all people will respect the court's decision," the chief minister told a news conference here.

Adityanath made the remark days after he asked people to draw inspiration from Lord Rama and said "a very good news" awaits all.

ALSO READ: Security heightened in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Janambhoomi verdict

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yaday had objected to his remarks, asking how does the chief minister know in advance what will apex court decide on Ayodhya issue.

Asked about his "very good news" remark, the chief minister said it merely pertained to a "grand deepotsav" to be held in Ayodhya on Deepawali which would be celebrated this year by lighting more than 5.50 lakh diyas on the banks of river Saryu.

"It was on Ayodhya regarding the Deepotsav event to be held there," said Adityanath in reply to a question on his remarks made on Saturday.

While clarifying his "very good news awaits all" remark, the chief minister also accused the opposition of practising destructive politics on Ayodhya.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya dispute not settled as Hindus assert central dome as birthplace of Lord Ram

"The opposition practices destructive politics on the Ayodhya issue. The centuries old controversy on Ram temple must end now," the chief minister said.

"In Ayodhya traditions were abolished during the tenure of previous governments. Now Ram Leela is staged by people from abroad in Ayodhya. Representatives from many countries participate in this event.

"Like the previous year, the state government is organizing a grand Deepotsav this year too. This year, the festival of Deepawali will be celebrated by lighting more than 5.50 lakh diyas on the banks of river Saryu," the chief minister elaborated.

The chief minister also targeted the opposition for boycotting the state's special assembly session, saying they "do not deserve to show" their faces in the House as they "insulted" Mahatama Gandhi by skipping the session.

ALSO READ: Arguments in Ayodhya land case will be completed by October 17 - Supreme Court

"By boycotting the special session of the assembly held on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, they have insulted Gandhi Ji," he said, adding "the opposition does not deserve to show its face in the House".

For skipping the special session, the chief minister also accused the opposition of being least concerned about issues of poverty, health, education and social welfare.

Talking of various welfare schemes, Adityanth said the Central and state governments have done lot of good work for the upliftment of girls.

"Schemes like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' have brought dignity for them," he said.

About the Centre's flagship scheme Ujjwala Yojana providing for LPG gas cylinders to BPL household women, the chief minister said the work on the scheme is being done at a fast pace.

Moreovwer a sum of Rs 51,000 is being given for the marriage of poor girls, the chief minister said.

"For the welfare of girl child, the state government is going to launch Kanya Sumangala Yojana. An amount of Rs 15,000 will be given for the empowerment of girls under the scheme," he said.

He stressed that 'Navratri' is the festival for taking pledge to respect women power and ensuring their safety.

