Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir ​won't remain a Union Territory forever: Amit Shah

The Home Minister also said that the notion that only Article 370 protected the Kashmiri culture and identity was a wrong one.

Published: 07th October 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Monday reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir would not remain a Union Territory for forever and it will get back its statehood status once there is a favorable situation for that.

"Jammu and Kashmir would not remain a Union Territory forever and that the statehood would be returned once the situation is normalised," Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in an official statement quoting Shah.

READ | Clampdown in Kashmir hits e-tendering for government projects

The Home Minister also said that the notion that only Article 370 protected the Kashmiri culture and identity was a wrong one. He asserted that all regional identities are inherently protected by the Indian constitution and called the misuse of Article 370 the root cause of cross-border terrorism.

Shah made these remarks while speaking at a function where he met and interacted with the probationers of the 2018 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The Home Minister touched all aspects and issues including National Register of Citizens (NRC), Abrogation of Article 370 etc.

While interacting with the officers, Shah also discussed about the NRC.

ALSO READ | 200 to 300 militants currently active, Pakistan trying to push in more: DGP

Speaking on the need for a National Register of Citizens, he asserted that NRC was essential not just for national security but for good governance as well. He remarked that the NRC must not be seen as a political exercise, as it is very important to have a national citizen register in order to ensure that benefits of development reach all our citizens.

He also asked the young probationers to focus on honest performance and added that image is made by not one incident but continuous performance and delivery.

"Maintenance of law and order is very important to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a $5 trillion economy," Shah said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir union territory Article 370
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp