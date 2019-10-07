Home Nation

TMC Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan in firing line of Muslim cleric for celebrating Durga Puja

TMC Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan responded to criticism with characteristic boldness, asserting she represented an inclusive India.

Published: 07th October 2019 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan dances as her husband Nikhil Jain (C) and West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas (L) play drums during the ongoing Durga Puja festival in Kolkata Sunday Oct. 6 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan dances as her husband Nikhil Jain (C) and West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas (L) play drums during the ongoing Durga Puja festival in Kolkata Sunday Oct. 6 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after she offered prayers to Goddess Durga, played the dhak (drum) and matched steps with its rhythm in a south Kolkata Puja pandal, newly elected Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is in the firing line of a Muslim cleric.

“The fact is that Islam orders its followers to pray only to Allah. What she has done is sinful. She had also married outside the religion. She should change her name and religion. Islam doesn’t need people who assume Muslim names and defame Islam and Muslims,” said Mufti Asad Qasmi, a cleric associated with the Darul Uloom Deoband.

ALSO READ: Minority communities facing 'horrendous acts of mobocracy', says TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

Jahan, a first time MP from Basirhar constituency, had visited the temple with her husband Nikhil Jain.

“We celebrate all festivals together and I enjoy being part of the celebrations. I don’t bother about controversies,” she said, when asked whether it would set off a row.

ALSO READ: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan attends Rath Yatra in mangalsutra and sindoor, says 'I am still a Muslim'

Jahan was trolled by several Muslim clerics for taking oath as MP on June 25 while wearing a saree and sporting sindur and mangalsutra, with Qasmi and some others calling it ‘un-Islamic.’

Reacting sharply to the Deoband cleric’s comments, chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi said Jahan was free to wear symbols of Hindu marriage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC Nusrat Jahan durga puja
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp