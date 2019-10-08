Wing Commander Abhinandan, who carried out Balakot air strikes, flies Mig-21 on Air Force Day

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of IAF who shot down a PAF F-16 during a dogfight on February 27 earlier this year, flew MiG-21 Bison aircraft over Air Force Day parade today at Hindon Air Base.

Three Mirage 2000 aircraft and two Su-30MKI fighter aircraft also flew in 'Avenger formation'. The planes are being flown by pilots who took part in Balakot airstrike.

Air Fighter Pilots who took part in Balakot airstrikes were included in the parade as a mark of tribute to the teams which carried out the strike on February 26 and thwarted the Pakistani aerial attack on February 27.

The dogfight on February 27 erupted after PAF tried to carry out an attack on Indian military installations which was thwarted by the IAF. A day before, IAF had carried out aerial strikes at JeM Camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

The IAF carried out the strikes days after a terror attack on CRPF convoy in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama which claimed the lives of over 40 paramilitary personnel.

Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated 87th anniversary on Air Force Day at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria were present at the event.