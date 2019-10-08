Home Nation

Another arms drop? Search operation underway as Pakistani drone spotted near border

Sources said that a Pakistani drone came five times in the area of Basti Ram Lal Check Post near Hussainiwala on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Pakistani drone was spotted in Ferozepur area of the Indian territory on the India-Pakistan border on Monday night, sending the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Police and other security agencies in a tizzy.

Sources said that a Pakistani drone came five times in the area of Basti Ram Lal Check Post near Hussainiwala. It was spotted flying on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday from 10 pm to 10.45 pm and again at 12.25 pm as it entered the Indian territory. 

"One object was noticed going towards Pakistan side but mid-way its lights and sound went off and could not be tracked further," said an official.

Immediately the BSF and senior officers of Punjab Police were alerted about the incident.

ALSO READ | Roving lights sighted over CRPF camps in Chhattisgarh, Maoist drone suspected

It is learnt that security agencies conducting a joint search operation since morning to ascertain about any arms or drugs drop in the Indian Territory, while security has been beefed up.

The latest sighting comes days after Punjab Police recovered two Chinese made drones which were used in dropping weapons from across the border. 

Those drones dropped AK-47 rifles, 80 kg ammunition and satellite phones in Taran Taran district in eight sorties. 

The state police has already arrested seven people in this connection.

