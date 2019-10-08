Home Nation

Day 65 of Kashmir shutdown: Normal life remains affected

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Normal life remained severely affected for the 65th consecutive day on Tuesday in the Valley in the wake of the Centre's move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Markets and other business establishments remained closed while most of the public transport was off the roads across the valley today, officials said.

However, they said, a large number of private vehicles and some private taxis including auto-rickshaws could be seen plying in many parts of the city while some roadside vendors also plied their trade.

'Time for Kashmiris to have same rights as any other Indian citizen': US urges India to lift Valley clampdown

The effect of the shutdown was accentuated on account of Dussehra, a public holiday, as government employees did not have to report to work.

While landline telephony services have been restored across the valley, mobile telephone services in most parts of Kashmir and all internet services continue to remain suspended since 5 August.

Special schools in Kashmir making up for academic losses of students amid clampdown

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

The government has detained former chief minister and Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety Act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister.

