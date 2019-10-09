Another Pakistani drone sighted in Punjab's Ferozepur

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: For the second consecutive night, a Pakistani drone was respotted in a village of Ferozepur District of Punjab in the Indian territory on the India-Pakistan international border, sending the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Police and other security agencies in a tizzy.

Sources said that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a Pakistani drone was spotted twice in the Indian territory first at Hazara Singh Wala village at 7:20 PM and then at Tendi Wala village at 10:10 PM by the villagers near the Hussainiwala border on the Indo-Pak border.

It is learnt that the BSF has now started educating the people of the border villages that if they sight any flying object or notice any suspicious activity they should alert the BSF or police.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the drone was spotted multiple times between 10 PM to 10:45 PM and again at 12:25 AM in the Basti Lal Check Post area near Hussainiwala.

Meanwhile, the BSF on Tuesday seized two packets of heroin from the border area post-Papa-V in this sector.

During a search operation, the BSF personnel observed some suspicious movement across the barbed wire fencing along the zero lines and sounded an alert.

The personnel opened fire as the intruder did not respond after he was questioned.

But taking advantage of the darkness and the standing paddy crop, the Pakistani smuggler escaped. And later, during a search operation heroin was seized.

So far the BSF has seized around 156 kg heroin during various operations along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab.