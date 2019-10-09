Home Nation

Haryana elections: Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid's attacker gets Shiv Sena ticket

Naveen Dalal, along with another man, had allegedly attacked Khalid at the Constitution Club in Delhi on August 13 last year. 

Published: 09th October 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Dalal opened fire at JNU student Umar Khalid outside the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Monday. | (File | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) | EPS)

Naveen Dalal opened fire at JNU student Umar Khalid outside the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Monday. | (File | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) | EPS)

By PTI

BAHADURGARH: Naveen Dalal, accused in an attack on former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in Delhi last year, is contesting the Haryana Assembly polls on a Shiv Sena ticket from Bahadurgarh.

The self-proclaimed 'gau rakshak' (cow protector) said he joined the Shiv Sena six months ago because he felt parties like the BJP and the Congress only did "politics in the name of cows, farmers, martyrs and the poor".

"I joined this party because its policies and stand on these and other issues are clear," he said on Wednesday.

Dalal, 29, said he had been fighting for issues like cow protection for the past ten years.

"I felt that parties like the BJP and the Congress only do politics in the name of cows, farmers," he said.

Dalal said the support of the people motivated him to join politics.

"I got so much support from the people of my constituency. They motivated me to join politics so that I could vigorously take up the causes close to my heart as I could get a bigger platform," he said over the phone.

From the Bahadurgarh assembly seat, Dalal faces ruling BJP's sitting MLA Naresh Kaushik, Congress' Rajinder Singh Joon, INLD's Nafe Singh Rathee among other the 20 contestants.

ALSO READ | Umar Khalid forged signatures, says charge sheet

Dalal, along with another man, had allegedly attacked Khalid at the Constitution Club in Delhi on August 13 last year.

The two men were later arrested from Fatehabad in Haryana's Hisar district and both had claimed that they were cow vigilantes and wanted to draw attention towards the protection of the animal.

The duo had told police that they had planned to disrupt the event 'Khauff se Azaadi' (Freedom from Fear) that was being held at the Constitution Club.

When asked about the incident, Dalal, who is currently on bail in the case, said he would not like to talk about it now as he was busy in election campaigning.

In his poll affidavit, Dalal has mentioned about the Delhi incident and two more cases pending against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umar Khalid Naveen Dalal Shiv Sena Haryana Assembly Elections Haryana Polls
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp