Unnao rape: No data on Sengar's location on alleged day of crime, Apple tells court

Published: 09th October 2019 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Student organisations burn an effigy of Unnao rape case’s main accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Kolkata. ( Photo | PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Technology giant Apple Inc on Wednesday told a Delhi court that it has no details of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's location on the day he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Unnao.

The counsel for Apple Inc told the court that it had no data regarding location of Sengar who was using an iPhone, lawyers related to the case said.

The counsel made the submissions before District judge Dharmesh Sharma, holding in-chamber proceedings, in pursuance to court's earlier direction.

ALSO READ: Counsel pulled up for posting Unnao rape case court proceedings on social media

The court had on September 29 given the company time after the technology firm sought two weeks to locate and access the requisite data.

The counsel for Apple India Pvt Ltd. had told the court that the company needed to seek instructions regarding availability of the data because as of now, it was not known whether the data was stored or not, and if yes, where and whether it was available.

ALSO READ: Delhi court records statement of judicial magistrate in Unnao rape case

The court had directed that the data be furnished along with an affidavit containing a certificate from the system analyst or the authorised person of the company.

The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

She was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after getting seriously injured in a road accident in which the hand of the former MLA is suspected.

The court has already framed charges against the MLA, representing Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, and put him on trial.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp