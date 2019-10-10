'Charges against Chinmayanand a conspiracy': Akhara Parishad takes u-tun in sexual harassment case against BJP leader

By PTI

HARIDWAR: Changing its stand on Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexual harassment by a law student, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on Wednesday said the former union minister is victim of a conspiracy.

"Sexual harassment charges against Chinmayanand are a conspiracy. He has been falsely implicated in the case for extortion," Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj told reporters here.

In a statement on September 21, the Akhara Parishad, the apex body of ascetics had described the charges levelled against the former minister by a law student as "shameful" and hinted at his expulsion from the Parishad at its meeting slated to be held on Thursday.

When asked whether or not he will be expelled from the Parishad, Giri said a decision will be taken after considering all factors into account.

However, general secretary of the Parishad Mahant Harigiri Maharaj said the issue was not likely to figure at the meeting as it was sub judice.