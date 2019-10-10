Home Nation

'Exercise restraint': India slams Turkey for offensive against Kurdish-controlled Syria

Turkish jets and artillery targeted Kurdish-controlled areas in Syria, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:20 PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo | AP )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said it was "deeply concerned" over the "unilateral military offensive" by Turkey in northeastern Syria and asserted that the action can undermine stability in the region as well as the fight against terrorism.

ALSO READ | Syria operation in line with self-defence: Turkey tells UN

Reacting to the development, Ministry of External Affairs said: "We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in northeast Syria."

Turkey's actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism, it said.

The action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress, the MEA said in a statement.

"We call upon Turkey to exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We urge the peaceful settlement of all issues through dialogue and discussion," the MEA said.

