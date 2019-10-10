Home Nation

RSS worker murder: NCW seeks Centre's intervention, asks Mamata to ensure arrest of culprits

Bondhu Gopal Pal, a 35-year-old primary school teacher, his wife Beauty and son Angan were found lying in a pool of blood inside their residence in Jiaganj area on Tuesday.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rekha Sharma

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women on Thursday said the "inaction" by West Bengal police is boosting the confidence of criminals in the state and urged the Union Home Ministry to intervene.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the killing of three members of a family, including a pregnant woman, in Murshidabad district, the NCW has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state DGP to investigate the case on priority and arrest the culprits immediately.

In a press note, the commission said it is "perturbed" by in the incident.

ALSO READ: RSS activist, pregnant wife, minor son hacked to death in Bengal's Murshidabad

Police suspect the family was murdered by unidentified miscreants on Monday night.

"The Commission observed that in the past two years, there has been an increase in crime against women.

Most of the criminal incidents have taken place in broad daylight in West Bengal and the inaction by West Bengal police is further boosting the confidence of criminals," the NCW note said.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has written several times to Bengal police but no action has been taken yet.

"Women being more vulnerable fall targets easily and this is completely unacceptable.

I expect that a woman chief minister would understand the plight of women in her state and take action immediately.

The police have not even made a single arrest in this case yet," she said.

"A pregnant women gets murdered brutally with her two children, one born and the other one still to be born and the police doesn't have a clue, this is not acceptable.

I would urge the Home Ministry to intervene," she added.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp