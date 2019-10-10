RSS activist, pregnant wife, minor son hacked to death in Bengal's Murshidabad

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A school teacher, his pregnant wife and their five-year-old son were hacked to death at their Jiaganj house in Murshidabad Tuesday night. All three, including the child, were found lying in a pool of blood with multiple deep cuts all over their bodies.

The man was also an RSS activist.

The incident came to light when a local milkman came to the house and pushed open the main door which was ajar.

"The killer was inside the house when Rajib Das, the milkman, came. Rajib screamed on seeing the bodies and the suspect, in black trousers and black T-shirt, ran out through the rear door of the house," said a police officer.

The 40-year-old school teacher Bandhuprakash Pal’s body was found on a bed and his five-year-old son Angan was lying on the floor. The body of Pal’s wife Beauty (30) was found on another bed in an adjoining room.

READ| RSS worker murder: BJP leader Rahul Sinha slams Bengal government over law and order situation

"A sharp weapon with bloodstains that was used to kill the three was found in the house. We are yet to ascertain the motive behind the gruesome killings. We are exploring if it was a property dispute that led to this. The suspect was not known to the local people who saw him fleeing away. We are yet to know whether he was hired to kill the three,’’ said the officer.

Investigations by the police revealed that Pal had spent his childhood at his maternal uncle’s house in Sagardighi in Murshidabad district with his mother Mayarani Pal. He started working as a school teacher in 2005 and got married six years ago. Mayarani bought a plot in Jiaganj and Pal constructed the house there 18 months ago, said the police.

Pal visited his maternal uncle’s house on Saturday and returned home the next day.

"We are probing whether there was any dispute among the members of the Pal family when Mayarani purchased the plot. The murders, apparently, was committed to take revenge. Pal’s neighbours said he had no rivalry with anyone in the locality,’’ a police officer said.

On Thursday, the police came to know Pal had borrowed money from local moneylenders recently to tide over a financial crisis."We are exploring this angle as well. We are yet to identify the moneylenders and need to know whether Pal was unable to return the money," said the officer.