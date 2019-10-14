Home Nation

State takes action against 45 officials for their failure in solving waterlogging in Patna

While the officials also include 11 engineers of Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation, no senior officials against whom resentment still prevail, were penalised.

Published: 14th October 2019 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: After a couple of weeks of massive waterlogging crisis in Patna in particular, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, following a high-level review meeting, took action against 45 officials including 11 engineers of BUDCO and others for their failure in tackling the issue.

Besides these officials, sources said that axe may fall soon on some senior officials in next few days as an action plan has already been chalked-out.

Following the four-long meeting on waterlogging that continued till late evening, Nitish also directed  officials to initiate strong action against whosoever have been found on wrong-foots whose ‘utter failure’
in duty caused unprecedented waterlogging crisis in Patna.

However no senior officials against whom resentment still prevail among the affected residents in Patna, were penalised.

ALSO READ| Farmers burning stubble in fields will be deprived of government facilities: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

According to chief secretary Deepak Kumar, the action has been taken against 11 engineers of Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUDCO) including its chief engineer, and six executive engineers and two executive engineers of Patna Municipal Corporation.

The show-cause notices were served to 22 employees, who were posted at different water sumping and pumping houses in Kankerbagh and other localities under Patna Municipal Corporation.

Kumar said that four sanitation inspectors of Kankarbag and two from other localities were also suspended besides 22 other employees. A show cause notice has also been served to the project manager of Namami Gange project manager.

ALSO READ| Over 1400 people tested positive for dengue in Bihar

The government has ordered to set up 14 new water pump houses across the city and lay down a wide net of drainages and water-outlets in the next few years. Kumar claimed that Patna would be made waterlogging –free in next three to four years as works on it would start now on war-footing.

He admitted that the drainages were not cleaned properly before rainy season and pump-houses were not functional. The meeting was attended by ministers of four departments and their secretaries including urban development and water resources but no one from any of these departments was penalised.

Meanwhile RJD leader Bhai Birendra termed the action just an eye-wash as no senior official totally responsible for waterlogging was penalised. The next meeting on recent waterlogging with all MLAs of concerned areas and others would be held on October 19.

About 100 localities of Patna had submerged into waist deep waterlogging after a torrential rain from September 27 to 30 and now, its residents are facing epidemic threats of water-borne disease like dengue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Patna Municipal Corporation Patna waterlogging crisis Bihar waterlogging Nitish Kumar
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp