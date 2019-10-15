Article 370 abrogation decisive for peace in J&K, says Amit Shah

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Attacking Pakistan for spread of terrorist activities in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said he believed the abrogation of Article 370 has a major role in the complete elimination of terrorism from the country as well as in establishing permanent safety and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the 35th Raising Day of National Security Guard (NSG) at Unni Krishnan stadium in Manesar, the Home Minister said he is now confident the "country is going to involve in a decisive fight against terrorist activities being run by our neighbouring country for long".

"We are safe inside the impregnable armour made after the abrogation of Article 370, the initiatives taken by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir, and the ability of our security personnel," said Shah.

Now, our country can move on the path of peace and development, the Home Minister said, adding the move would also lead towards "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

Shah expressed confidence that there would be "permanent peace" in Jammu and Kashmir with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to that state.

Parliament took the decision to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 6.

"The abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir is a step towards the elimination of terrorism which is a curse for any civilized country," Shah said.

The Minister said that terrorism is a hindrance for the development of any modern society and that "our country is the only country in the world which has fought with terrorism for such a long period".

He also declared that Centre's "zero tolerance" policy is "unwavering". "Now, I want to tell to the whole world that our country's internal security is in the safe hands of the NSG," the Minister said boosting the confidence of the security forces.