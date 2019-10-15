Home Nation

Hours after mobiles restored, SMS services blocked in Kashmir 

Mobile phone services for post-paid subscribers resumed in Kashmir after 72 days on Monday noon, but without any internet facilities.

Published: 15th October 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri boatman talks on his cellphone as he sits on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

A Kashmiri boatman talks on his cellphone as he sits on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: SMS services were stopped as a "precautionary measure" a few hours after post-paid mobile phone connections were restored in Kashmir Valley, officials said on Tuesday.

Mobile phone services for post-paid subscribers resumed in Kashmir after 72 days on Monday noon, but without any internet facilities.

By about 5 pm, SMS services were stopped too, officials said.

"SMS services were stopped last evening as a precautionary measure," said an official.

ALSO READ: Mobile ringtone was never this sweet in Kashmir Valley

Two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir around 8 pm on Monday.

Police said the deceased was identified as Sharief Khan and the terrorists carried out the attack in Shirmal village in desperation as fruit transportation was picking up in the Valley.

Over 25 lakh prepaid mobile phones and other internet services, including WhatsApp, remain deactivated for now, officials said.

Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Monday that internet services would be resumed very soon, but officials in the security establishment maintained the process might take up to two months.

A decision on pre-paid subscribers could be taken next month, they said.

ALSO READ: Terrorists kill truck driver, assault orchard owner in Kashmir

Phones fell silent on August 5, when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and reorganised the state into two union territories.

In Jammu, communication was restored within days of the blockade and mobile internet was started around mid-August.

However, after its misuse, internet facility on cell phones was snapped on August 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir sms services blocked Kashmir phone services Article 370 Article 370 abrogation
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp