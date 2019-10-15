Bareilly BJP MLA offers to adopt newborn girl found buried alive in pitcher

Home Nation

Senior superintendent of police Shailendra Pandey said a probe was launched to ascertain who had buried the infant alive.

The newborn was buried in an earthen pot almost three feet below the ground.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra aka Pappu Bhartaul from Bareilly has offered to adopt the newborn baby girl who was found alive in a pitcher buried under the ground under CB Ganj police station area of the district on last Thursday.

Notably, the BJP MLA was in news a couple of months back when his daughter Sakhsi had released a video in which she had accused the MLA of threatening her and her husband for marrying against his wishes. Sakshi had married a Dalit boy Ajitesh who was known to the family for long.

While interacting with media, the BJP MLA said that he had asked the doctors to take good care of the newborn without bothering about the cost of treatment. “I am willing to adopt her but I understand there is a legal procedure to be followed for that. Right now her health is the prime concern,” said Mishra.

The chance discovery of the newborn girl came when Hitesh Kumar Sirohi, a Bareilly based trader, went to the cremation ground to bury his own stillborn daughter, who had died hours after birth.

As Sirohi was digging the grave for his dead infant, his spade collided with a pitcher from which the sound of a baby’s cry emerged. As Sirohi opened the pitcher, he found an alive baby girl inside it. He immediately took her out, fed her milk using cotton and rushed her to the hospital.

The girl, then weighing just 1.1 kg, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital and is still under treatment. The doctors attending the infant had claimed that her condition was critical and it was reflecting that she was a 5-day old baby who might have taken a pre-mature birth.

As reported by TNIE, Sirohi’s wife Vaishali is a sub-inspector posted in Bareilly. She was admitted to a private hospital last week after she complained of labour pain and gave birth to a seven-month premature girl, who died within a few minutes.

As per the district police officials, the details of the girl’s parents, who had buried her alive, were yet to be ascertained. Chief medical officer (CMO) of Bareilly Vineet Shukla confirmed that the local MLA Rajesh Mishra had offered to adopt the girl.

Senior superintendent of police Shailendra Pandey said a probe was launched to ascertain who had buried the infant alive.

