BJP alleges 'constitutional breakdown' in Bengal, approaches President to seek his intervention

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said his party also took the matter of the murder of three members of a family to the President.

Published: 15th October 2019 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Mukul Roy was given the responsibility of the chief election strategist by the BJP in Bengal.

Mukul Roy at a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Alleging constitutional breakdown in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress rule, a BJP delegation on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought his intervention in the matter.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said over 89 persons with links to his party have been killed in the state since panchayat elections were held there in 2018 and over 35 of them have been murdered after the announcement of Lok Sabha election results in May this year.

Roy told PTI that the Mamata Banerjee-led government was foisting "false cases", most of them under the charge of possessing narcotics, on BJP workers and claimed that over 20,000 people were jailed.

"West Bengal suffers from anarchism and the law and order situation is very alarming. There is a constitutional breakdown in the state. We sought the intervention of the President," he said.

ALSO READ | Felt insulted at Durga Puja carnival hosted by TMC, says West Bengal governor 

Earlier, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said his party also took the matter of the murder of three members of a family to the President.

The state police, however, asserted that it had solved the case with the arrest of a mason who knew the family.

The delegation which met Kovind included Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri and MPs S S Ahluwalia, Swapan Dasgupta, Raju Bista and Arjun Singh besides Roy and Vijayvargiya.

With some Hindutva activists alleging a communal angle in the incident, the murder had heated up the state's political temperature.

