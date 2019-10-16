Home Nation

PMC bank crisis: Two customers die of heart attack, one commits suicide

Dr Yogita Bijlani (39) who lived in the US, is survived by her husband, 17-year-old daughter and an 18-month-old baby. She had savings upwards of Rs 1 crore in the bank, said police.

Published: 16th October 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

PMC Bank customers stage a protest outside the Killa Court in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Panic-stricken customers of the PMC bank has led two deaths and one suicide as yet.

After Sanjay Gulati (51), an engineer with Jet Airways who had lost job a few months back, died of heart attack on Monday, Fattomal Punjabi (59) a Mulund based furniture shop owner too died of a massive heart attack on Tuesday noon. In the evening, Dr Yogita Bijlani (39), who held an account with PMC Bank, ended her life at her father’s Andheri home.

Bijlani, who lived in the US, is survived by her husband, 17-year-old daughter and an 18-month-old baby. She had savings upwards of Rs 1 crore in the bank, said Varsova police.

In March 2018, Bijlani had attempted suicide in Columbia, US.

“Her husband is to arrive from the US on Wednesday and we will speak with him. But as of now, her death does not appear to be linked to the PMC Bank scam,” said zonal DCP Paramjeet Singh Dahiya.

ALSO READ | Seized, identified assets worth Rs 3,830-crore in PMC Bank case: ED

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjabi, who ran a small furniture shop and had an account with the PMC bank’s Mulund branch, died of a massive heart attack at 12.30 noon as he was on his way to bank to withdraw money. 

He must have had around Rs 8-10 lakh in current account and a couple of FDs, said his elder brother Deepak.

“He had a massive heart attack as he left home to go to the bank. He was immediately rushed to the Gokul hospital nearby, but was declared ‘dead on arrival’,” he added.

Punjabi is survived by son Vikas (32) and daughter Geeta Sunil Vishwani (38). His wife had died earlier this year in March.

Punjabi had taken part in protests in the last few days as he was facing financial troubles because of the curbs placed on withdrawals by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Deepak said.

On Monday, Sanjay Gulati, a resident of Taporewala Gardens of Western Mumbai suburb of Oshiwara and customer of the PMC bank, had died of a heart attack. 

He had gone to the protest along with his 80-year-old father and suffered a heart attack hours after he attended a protest by distressed customers outside a Mumbai court.

The 51-year-old engineer was with Jet Airways and had lost job a few months back. He died from heart attack after being unable to withdraw his life savings of Rs 90 lakh from the bank, his friends said.

ALSO READ | Will be personally following up with Centre on PMC bank issue, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

On Tuesday evening, aggrieved depositors led a candle march inside Sanjay Gulati’s housing complex in Oshiwara. They raised chants of “Sanjay Gulati amar rahe” and demanded that the Central government make good their losses as it had recently received Rs 1.8 lakh crore from RBI. When Congressman Sanjay Nirupam arrived to commiserate, organizers said they wanted it to be a non-political demonstration.

Komal Panjwani, from the Sachkhand Durbar Gurudwara near Punjabi’s residence said that almost 95 per cent of the people residing in Mulund colony have accounts in the PMC bank and were facing troubles due to the RBI curbs on withdrawal.

“It is mentally torturous every time the RBI increases the limit of withdrawal. All of us have to stand in queue to get our money back. First they said that only Rs 1,000 can be withdrawn. Then they slowly increased the limit to Rs 5,000, then Rs 10,000 and last night they said that now Rs 40,000 can be withdrawn. It is a harassment,” she said.

Sachi Pestonji, an acquaintance of Gulati and a PMC account holder, expressed concern over the deaths and said that this may just be the beginning of tragedies.

Police personnel stand guard outside PMC GTB Nagar in Mumbai | PTI

The PMC Bank was placed under restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after it fraudulently extended loans to Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).

Worried depositors of the bank, which has deposits of over Rs 11,000 crore, have been protesting across the city, and also forced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet them last week when she was out to address a pre-election media conference here.

Four people, including promoters of realty firm HDIL to which the bank made the sour loans, and the lender's former chairman and ex-managing director have so far been arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while commenting on the crisis, said that his government is following up with the centre to help depositors get their money back. 

“I will personally be following up on this,” he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMC Bank Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank suicide PMC Bank depositors PMC bank crisis Fattomal Punjabi PMC bank scam
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp