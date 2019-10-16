Home Nation

Soaring veggie prices: Vegetable vendor robbed of onions, garlic, tomatoes in Lucknow

The thieves did not touch other vegetables like cauliflower and cabbage.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Vegetables

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Bizarre though it may sound but a man in Lucknow has been robbed of onions, garlic and tomatoes. The soaring prices of these vegetables apparently have a lot to do with the theft.

The man targeted was Pappu Chaurasia, a vegetable vendor in Manas Enclave in Indira Nagar area here.

On Monday night, Chaurasia wrapped up his business and shut his wayside shop by putting tarpaulin on the vegetables.

ALSO READ | Sizzling onion prices unlikely to alter easy rate cycle

When he returned the next morning, he was aghast to see his vegetable strewn around and found that the bags of onions, garlic and tomatoes kept under the wooden planks were missing.

Chaurasia informed his friends and they made inquiries all around.

Finally, on Tuesday night, Chaurasia lodged a formal complaint with the Ghazipur police station.

"I have suffered a loss of about Rs 10-12,000. It is surprising that the thieves did not touch other vegetables like cauliflower and cabbage. Another thing is certain that the thieves were more than one and they had a vehicle to take away the bags of onions, tomatoes and garlic," he said.

ALSO READ  |  Three UP women hospitalised after fist-fight over onions

Tomato is presently selling at Rs 70 per kg in Lucknow while onion is priced at Rs 45 per kg. Garlic is selling at Rs 200 per kg.

Meanwhile, Ghazipur Circle Officer Deepak Kumar Singh, meanwhile said that the police was investigating the case - the first of its kind.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion prices tomato prices Vegetable prices Vegetable shop robbery
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp