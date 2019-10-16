Home Nation

Thankfully Abhijit Banerjee did not get Nobel Prize for NYAY: Tathagata Roy's jibe at Rahul

At the same time, the Meghalaya Governor in his tweets also said he was proud of the achievements of Banerjee.

Published: 16th October 2019 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy. | (File | AP)

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy. | (File | AP)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, who has stirred controversy in the past with his comments, has criticised Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee for conceptualising the NYAY scheme of the Congress.

At the same time, Roy in his tweets said he was proud of the achievements of Banerjee, who along with Esther Duflo, his French-American wife and Michael Kremer, another economist, has won the coveted prize for the 'experimental approach to alleviating global poverty'.

Roy had tweeted on October 14 when the winners of the prize were announced.

The Meghalaya governor said," I personally believe NYAY was a crazy and harebrained scheme. Even the progenitor of that scheme isn't mentioning it any more. Thankfully Banerjee and Duflo did not get the prize for NYAY. I am told he got it for some good experimental work, not anything fundamental."

NYAY or Nyuntam Aay Yojana is a minimum income guarantee scheme of the Congress and was conceptualised before the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and made a prominent election plank.

ALSO READ | Mamata visits Abhijit Banerjee's home, says Bengal government keen to use his services

Stating that he was proud of Banerjee's achievement, the governor said in another tweet, "I feel proud as an Indian and a Kolkatan. It is merely his Indian blood that gave me a feeling of pride. Just as I felt proud of Hargobind Khorana, S Chandrasekhar or V Ramakrishnan. After all, even Zionist Jews are proud of Karl Marx! Banerjee is an alumnus of South Point School and Presidency College (now University) of Kolkata."

Roy also said that he has never heard of Abhijit Banerjee before.

"But then, I am not an economist," he tweeted.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a programme, Roy said he had criticised the NYAY scheme because the source of finances for the scheme was not mentioned.

"There was no indication from where the finances would come from (to implement the scheme). That is all I wanted to say," he added.

Roy had courted controversy with his statements against the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and on other issues, including on Rohingyas and Kashmir, since his days as the Tripura governor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhijit Banerjee Tathagata Roy NYAY
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp