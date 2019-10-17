NDA leaders exhibited united spirits after Amit Shah's statement on Bihar alliance

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on NDA contesting the forthcoming assembly election in 2020 under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar has put all speculations of a growing rift between BJP and JDU to rest.

Shah, while speaking to a news channel said that ‘gatvandhan atal hai’ (The coalition is stable). The JDU leaders, including Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, put an elated united show at an election rally held at Samastipur Shivajinagar.

The rally was held to seek votes for LJP’s candidate Prince Kumar in Samastipur LS constituency which was necessitated after the death of sitting MP and father of contesting candidate Ram Chandra Ram.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, accompanied by union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi took the opposition by storm and lashed on them addressing the rally.

"The NDA is united and has always been motivated towards development-oriented politics and we do politics for the prosperity of state and nation; not for individuals’ gains,” Kumar said.

Mocking the opposition, Kumar said: “Leaders of the opposition have nothing to say, nothing to do and no one to get support from in politics except uttering unnecessarily things. Those who say all is not well in NDA are unwell in their thoughts and politics. The NDA is committed for development to all and sundry and have proved it well among the people”.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who is the uncle of Prince Kumar, said that PM Narendra Modi’s works in centre and CM Nitish Kumar’s work in Bihar have won the hearts of people and defined a new kind of development politics.

“The opposition has nothing to do but to criticise and see negative in politics. They don’t have even a single example of work done for the poor people either," Paswan said.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi also assured the people to elect the NDA candidate for the sake of development.

Prince Kumar, son of (late) sitting LJP MP of Samastipur Ram Chandra Paswan is contesting the by-poll against Congress party’s Dr Ashok Kumar. Altogether eight candidates are in fray in this by-poll from Samastipur (SC) LS seat, which will go for poll on October 21.

