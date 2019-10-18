Ahead of Babri Masjid verdict, security tightened in Ayodhya, Police keeps close vigil at check posts

Home Nation

Earlier, District Magistrate Court had imposed Section-144 in the district in anticipation of a verdict in the Ayodhya land case. The decision was also taken considering the upcoming festivals.

Policemen at the check point of Hanumangarhi Chauraha in Ayodhya on October 17.

Policemen at the check point of Hanumangarhi Chauraha in Ayodhya on October 17. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AYODHYA: As the Supreme Court's verdict is expected in Ram Mandir Babri Masjid title dispute suit within few weeks, security has been tightened in the Ayodhya district.

"Security has been tightened. Police officials are checking people at main points in the district. The environment is peaceful here. We have appealed to people for not paying heed to rumours and inform police about such rumour mongers," Circle Office Aman Singh told ANI.

Earlier, District Magistrate Court had imposed Section-144 in the district in anticipation of a verdict in the Ayodhya land case. The decision was also taken considering the upcoming festivals.

Section 144 will be in effect till December 10, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha had said in the order.

"Decision to impose Section-144 also taken in consideration of upcoming festivals," Ayodhya District Magistrate, Anuj Kumar Jha had said.

The top court started day-to-day hearing (five days in a week) on August 6 after the mediation panel failed to come to an out-of-the-court settlement in the matter and reserved its judgement on Wednesday.

The court is expected to deliver its judgement between November 4-17 on a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court's judgement trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. 

