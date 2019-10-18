Home Nation

Congress accuses TMC of arresting party spokesperson for circulating posts critical of government

Reacting to the allegations, TMC said Samanay Bandopadhyay has been arrested as there were several criminal charges against him.

Published: 18th October 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday accused West Bengal Police of "arresting" party spokesperson Samanay Bandopadhyay for circulating posts critical of the TMC government.

Family members and Congress sources said, Bandopadhyay was "arrested" by a team of Purulia district police from his home in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday evening.

The West Bengal police and Purulia district police neither confirmed nor denied having arrested or detained Bandopadhyay.

ALSO READ | 'Reign of terror, jungle raj in Bengal': Nadda lashes out at Mamata government

"We will get back to you," a senior official of Purulia police said, when inquired about the alleged arrest.

Bandopadhyay is known for his staunch criticism of the TMC government through his social media posts.

"The arrest of Samanay Bandopadhyay is a classic example of intolerance of the highest order. Samanay was arrested from his home for criticising the state government.

Such blatant attack on the freedom of speech and expression by the Trinamool Congress government will not stop us from protesting against the ruling dispensation.

We condemn such undemocratic assault on the freedom of speech and political terrorism unleashed by Mamata Banerjee government," Chowdhury said.

Reacting to the allegations, senior TMC leader and party chief whip in state Assembly, Nirmal Ghosh said, "Samanay has been arrested as there were several criminal charges against him. It has nothing to do with criticism of the state government."

The BJP leadership in the state also slammed the state government for arresting the Congress leader for "criticising the state government".

Family members of Samanay claimed that he was arrested on Thursday evening by a police team from Purulia.

"They just came and took him away to Purulia on the charges of circulating posts against the state government," his brother Tanmay Bandopadhyay said.

The CPI(M) and Congress activists on Friday staged a protest rally outside Khardah police station against the alleged arrest.

Bandopadhyay's house at Sodepur falls under the jurisdiction of Khardah police station.

The incident is reminiscent of the arrest of Jadavpur University professor Ambikesh Mahapatra in April 2012 for posting cartoons of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the internet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Samanay Bandopadhyay Samanay Bandopadhyay arrested
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp