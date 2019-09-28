Home Nation

'Reign of terror, jungle raj in Bengal': Nadda lashes out at Mamata government

The time of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is over, Nadda said, claiming that family members of 'slain BJP workers' in West Bengal are not getting justice.

BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda pays tribute to social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar during his ongoing 200th birth anniversary celebrations at College Square in Kolkata Saturday Sept.28 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying there was "jungle raj" and a "reign of terror" in the state.

Nadda also performed a "mass tarpan" for party workers who lost their lives in political violence in the state in the last few years.

Tarpan is a ritual in which water is offered to ancestors with prayers for peace to the departed souls.

The time of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is over, Nadda said, claiming that family members of "slain BJP workers" in West Bengal are not getting justice.

"There is 'jungle raj' and a reign of terror in West Bengal under the TMC.

It is witnessing 'goonda raj' as there is no rule of law here.

"But, this 'jungle raj' will end soon as the time of the TMC government is over," he told reporters after performing the "mass tarpan".

"Banerjee is fast losing her political ground in West Bengal. She has no vision as the chief minister," he said.

