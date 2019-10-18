SC orders immediate transfer of Assam NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered inter-cadre transfer of NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh on deputation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the government to notify his transfer within seven days.

When Attorney General KK Venugopal asked the Bench if there was a reason behind this, the CJI said no order would be without a reason.

The ruling BJP in Assam has been critical of Hajela as many genuine Indian citizens were allegedly left out of the NRC.

Speculations were rife that he might seek his transfer soon.

Previously, two FIRs were filed with the police against Prateek Hajela, the Assam coordinator of National Register of Citizens, for alleged discrepancies in the updated citizenship document.



Names of over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final list of the National Register of Citizens in Assam. Hajela was accused of deliberately excluding the names of many indigenous people

The next hearing on NRC is slated for November 26.



( Inputs from IANS, ENS )