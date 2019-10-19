Home Nation

Sapna Chaudhary embarrasses BJP by campaigning for rival party candidate in Haryana

A video message of Chaudhary seeking support for Kanda in Haryana election went viral on social media, catching the attention of BJP leaders on Friday.

Published: 19th October 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Sapna Chaudhary, the Haryanvi singer-dancer. ( Photo | ANI )

Sapna Chaudhary, the Haryanvi singer-dancer. ( Photo | ANI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary, who joined the BJP recently, campaigned for a rival candidate Gopal Kanda in Haryana Assembly elections, leaving her party red-faced.

In a quick firefighting exercise, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari dissuaded her from campaigning for Kanda, the Haryana Lokhit Party candidate from Sirsa, BJP sources said.

Kanda, a former minister, is an influential politician in Haryana.

His name had figured in the case of suicide by a woman employee of his airlines company.

The sources said Chaudhary informed party leaders that she was advised by her staff that she can campaign for Kanda as he "was an independent candidate".

A video message of Chaudhary seeking support for Kanda in Haryana election went viral on social media, catching the attention of BJP leaders on Friday.

ALSO READ | 'Highly impressed with BJP': Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party at Delhi membership drive

There were also posters of Chaudhary in favour of Kanda, said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

A section of Delhi BJP leaders expressed shock and demanded that Chaudhary be punished for "anti-party activity".

"How can she campaign for a candidate against the official BJP candidate when she herself is a party member," said a leader.

BJP has fielded Pradip Ratusaria from Sirsa where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally on Saturday, the last day of campaigning for the October 21 polls.

Chaudhary joined the BJP with much fanfare at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium during the party's nationwide membership campaign in July, in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP general secretary Ram Lal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari The sources said Chaudhary, who is an artiste and performer, claimed she was advised by her staff that she can campaign for Kanda.

"When party leaders asked her about why she decided to campaign for Kanda, she claimed she was advised that she can do so as Kanda was an independent candidate," said a Delhi BJP leader.

However, she was asked by party leaders not to do so and immediately dissociate herself from any type of campaigning for Kanda.

She was also scheduled to participate in a roadshow in support of Kanda, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sapna Chaudhary Haryana Assembly elections BJP Gopal Kanda
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp