Home Nation

EVMs completely safe, can't be tampered with, says Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal

BJP's Assandh candidate Bakshish Singh Virk had claimed that he never said anything about EVMs, adding that video was fake.

Published: 20th October 2019 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Hours after a video of a BJP candidate purportedly making controversial remarks about electronic voting machines surfaced on social media, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal sought to ally fears of tampering, saying these were completely safe.

"EVMs are completely safe and cannot be tampered with,"said Agarwal in an official release here on Sunday, adding that the EVM system was the "strongest and safest" in the world and every citizen should be proud of it.

ALSO READ: 22 per cent youth hold the key to Haryana Assembly

In the video, BJP's Assandh candidate Bakshish Singh Virk purportedly says that no matter which button is pressed on the electronic voting machine, the vote would go to the BJP.

Virk, however, had claimed that he never said anything about EVMs, adding that video was fake.

"People should have full faith and must vote without any doubt or fear. Along with EVMs, VVPATs are also being used to bring more transparency in the system," Agarwal said, adding that webcasting would be done at 3,100 critical and vulnerable polling stations in the state.

ALSO READ: Article 370 not issue in Haryana, people have seen through BJP's game of diverting attention, says Selja

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar too has appealed to people to vote in large numbers during the assembly elections on Monday.

"I appeal to you all that you must participate in the festival of democracy on October 21 and exercise your right to franchise in great numbers so as to pave the way for a strong government," said Khattar in his message to the voters on the eve of assembly polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Haryana Assembly elections 2019 Haryana Assembly elections Haryana Assembly polls 2019 Haryana Assembly polls Anurag Agarwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dvchalam
    EVMs are man made
    19 hours ago reply
Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp