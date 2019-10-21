Home Nation

Army foils infiltration bid by 100 Pakistan terrorists

The Indian Army stated that tensions on the LoC will remain till winter sets in as Pakistan would be make similar attempts to push terrorists in the valley.

Published: 21st October 2019 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Sunday foiled infiltration attempts in Jammu and Kashmir by around 100 terrorists holed up at six launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, just around eight kilometres from the Line of Control, losing three lives - two armymen and a civilian, sources said on Monday.

The Indian Army stated that tensions on the Line of Control will remain till winter sets in as Pakistan would be make similar attempts to push terrorists in the valley.

ALSO READ: Four terror camps hit in PoK, three destroyed, says Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

The infiltration attempts were made across Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district with Pakistan Army starting "heavy shelling and firing, violating the ceasefire on Saturday night to which India retaliated and destroyed four launch pads out of six. The Indian Army used artillery guns to target terrorist launch pads in PoK as terror infrastructure and military installations were heavily damaged.

On Sunday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said six to 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and four terror camps were destroyed. Rawat said that apart from Tangdhar terrorists were also coming closer to the forward areas at Keran, Machil and Naugaon sectors.

Indian Army sources said: "We had been monitoring the increased movement of terrorists and Pakistan Army across the other side of the Line of Control and found between 15 to 20 militants were holed up at these six launch pads."

ALSO READ: Army kills 35 Jaish, Hizb terrorists in retaliatory firing across LoC

An attempt to infiltrate terrorists was made in Tangdhar sector at around 11 p.m. on Saturday and it continued till about 10 a.m. next day. Tangdhar sector is close to the Line of Control and has been used as a major infiltration route by terrorists in the past as it is the quickest route to mainland Kashmir.

The main motive was to push in around 100 terrorists and carry out attacks in the valley where no major untoward incident has taken place after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two Indian soldiers who lost their lives were identified as Hawaldar Padam Bahadur Shrestha and Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha.

ALSO READ: Five Pakistan soldiers killed in India retaliatory firing on PoK terror camps

When they were hit during unprovoked ceasefire violations in the early hours of October 20, both were evacuated to the Field Hospital in Tangdhar but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The Indian Army on Monday paid tributes to the soldiers martyred.

Padam Bahadur was 38-years-old and had joined the Army in 2001. He belonged to Dighali Pather village of Dhansiri tehsil in Golaghat district of Assam and is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.

The 21-year-old Gamil Kumar had joined the Army in 2017 and he belonged to Rampur village of Palpa district of Nepal and is survived by his parents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan terrorists Pakistan
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp