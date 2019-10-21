BJP to form govts in Haryana, Maharashtra, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Home Nation

Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

Published: 21st October 2019

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the BJP will retain power and form the governments in Haryana and Maharashtra.

"BJP is going to form the governments in both Haryana and Maharashtra. We are confident that people will continue to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his philosophy and his policies," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The electoral fate of over 4,400 candidates -- 1,169 in Haryana and 3,237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the assembly elections.

Of the 288 seats, BJP is contesting in 164, this includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol. On the other hand, BJP's key ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates in the state.

The Congress has 147 candidates in the fray while its ally NCP is contesting in 121 seats. The alliance has left the rest of the seats for its smaller partners.

Counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

