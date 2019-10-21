Home Nation

BJP will win more than 222 seats in Maharashtra, will break all previous records: Javadekar

The Union Minister asserted that BJP was going to win in Haryana too and said that the people were voting for the BJP based on the work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 21st October 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File | EPS)

By ANI

PUNE: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra will break all previous records by winning more than 222 seats.

Speaking to ANI, Javadekar said, "Not just 220, we will cross 222 seats this time in Maharashtra. The Congress had won 222 seats once but we are going to break this record and form an even stronger government this time."

The Union Minister asserted that BJP was going to win in Haryana too and said that the people were voting for the BJP based on the work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The people are coming out to vote in large numbers in both Maharashtra and Haryana. They are once again siding with the BJP, it is because of the work done by both the state governments under the guidance of Narendra Modi," Javadekar said.

Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

In Maharashtra, BJP is contesting 150 seats while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. The remaining seats have been left for smaller allies. On the other hand, Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The counting of votes will be done on October 24.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra elections 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 Prakash Javadekar BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp