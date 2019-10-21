Home Nation

Ex-Hindu outfit chief Kamlesh Tiwari's killer had fake FB account to connect to victim

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh had stated that the accused knew Tiwari as they spent around 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets.

Published: 21st October 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

kamlesh tiwari photo

Slain Hindu Maha Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: A key suspect in the murder case of former Hindu Samaj Party President Kamlesh Tiwari had befriended him through a fake account on Facebook.

According to sources of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force sources, their counterparts in Gujarat have found that one of the assailants identified as Ashfaq Hussain had created the account under the name of 'Rohit Solanki' and befriended Tiwari.

Tiwari had agreed to meet 'Solanki' on October 18, the day he was killed.

Hussain and Moinuddin Pathan have been identified as the main assailants. Their identities were confirmed through the CCTV footage of the hotel they stayed in and also after the police recovered blood-stained clothes and a towel from their room.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh had earlier stated that the accused knew Tiwari as they spent around 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets.

Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Khurshid Ahmed Pathan and Faizan, the three co-accused, have been arrested from Surat by a joint team of the Gujarat Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police.

An Ahmedabad court granted a 72-hour transit remand to them and they are likely to be produced in a Lucknow court on Monday.

READ HERE | Yogi Adityanath assures slain Kamlesh Tiwari's kin of all help but fails to win his mother's trust

Tiwari had in January 2017 formed the Hindu Samaj Party and was known for making controversial remarks.

In 2015, he was arrested and the National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on him after he made some controversial statement about Prophet Muhammad.

This was the fourth murder of a right-wing leader this month in Uttar Pradesh.

On October 8, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh was also gunned down in a similar manner in Deoband. On October 10, BJP leader Kabir Tiwari was shot dead in Basti.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamlesh Tiwari Hindu Samaj Party
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp